Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEG opened at $29.42 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $888.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez purchased 10,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,704.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $393,385 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

