Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $163.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $171.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FERG. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.