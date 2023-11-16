Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,876,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

