Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,069,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,752,000 after buying an additional 439,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,364,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,187,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $143.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average is $129.35.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

