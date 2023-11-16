Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 847 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

