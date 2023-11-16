Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,002.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

