Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

HDV stock opened at $97.66 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

