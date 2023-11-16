SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $937.20.
View Our Latest Research Report on SGS
SGS Price Performance
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SGS
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.