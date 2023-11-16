SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $937.20.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. SGS has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

