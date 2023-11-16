Short Interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rises By 13.0%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AGLE stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.57. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $34.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
