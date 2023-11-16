Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Drops By 14.3%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGC in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AGC
AGC Price Performance
AGC Company Profile
AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGC
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.