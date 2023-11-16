Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Drops By 14.3%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGC in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AGC stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. AGC has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

