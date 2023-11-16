Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Expands By 12.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 34,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.