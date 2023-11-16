Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Rises By 13.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $21.00 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

