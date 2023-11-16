Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Drops By 18.8%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AEHL opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Antelope Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Antelope Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 167,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

