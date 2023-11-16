Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Increases By 13.6%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 720 ($8.84) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($8.90) to GBX 710 ($8.72) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

