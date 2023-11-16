Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rises By 12.4%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 4,948,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,634.1 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $83.25 and a 52 week high of $126.00.
