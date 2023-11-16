Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Increases By 9.7%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,174,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 1,070,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCCLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Becle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Becle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becle

Becle Trading Up 0.4 %

About Becle

Shares of Becle stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

(Get Free Report)

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.