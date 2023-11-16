Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $31.92.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

