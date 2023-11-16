Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.17.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

ZZZ opened at C$23.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$20.84 and a 12-month high of C$29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$829.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

