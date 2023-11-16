SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SM. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.91.

Get SM Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.