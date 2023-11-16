Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Sphere 3D Stock Up 4.0 %

ANY stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.35. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 423.39% and a negative net margin of 841.11%.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

About Sphere 3D

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

