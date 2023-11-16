Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.50

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.50 and last traded at $151.30, with a volume of 1358467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.68.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Splunk by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

