Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 9,189 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
