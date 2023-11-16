Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 5,734 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $158,434,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,177,000 after purchasing an additional 416,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,687 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

