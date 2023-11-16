Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.