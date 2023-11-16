Synovus Financial Corp Has $358,000 Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.3 %

AMED stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,337.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

