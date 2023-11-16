Synovus Financial Corp Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.4% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PEAK opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

