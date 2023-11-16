Synovus Financial Corp Has $427,000 Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.
Forward Air Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.
Insider Transactions at Forward Air
In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble bought 1,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,972,816.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin purchased 1,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,296,832.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,841 shares of company stock worth $195,358. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.57.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
