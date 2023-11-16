Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,670 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $3,385,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $122.99 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $260.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

