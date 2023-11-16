Synovus Financial Corp Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 155.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $186.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.56.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.