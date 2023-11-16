Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.
BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
