Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.57.

Home Depot stock opened at $308.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.48. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of $308.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

