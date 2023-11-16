Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,262,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,828 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Tesla by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,228,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $583,431,000 after acquiring an additional 436,303 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $242.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

