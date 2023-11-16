Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $151.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 26,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 107,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.