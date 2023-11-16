Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 680 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $386,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,079,000 after buying an additional 485,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.