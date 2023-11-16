Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,005,000 after purchasing an additional 482,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,283,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,018 shares of company stock valued at $575,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

UMBF stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

