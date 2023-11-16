Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,344,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $79,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $211.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

