Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.20 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Innospec worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 857,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 159.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 46.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 16.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $99,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $109.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. Innospec’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

