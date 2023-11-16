Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Progress Software worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 307.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,625 shares of company stock worth $1,085,160 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

