Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.23 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 2,605.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 5.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

