Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.24 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.