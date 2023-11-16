Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.31 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

