Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 897.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NiSource by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

