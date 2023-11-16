Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Invests $2.37 Million in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of APAM opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

