Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 435 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.
Shares of CDAY stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,309.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
