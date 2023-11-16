Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.