Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Plexus worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,484.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,484.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,861,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,720 shares of company stock worth $652,540 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

Plexus stock opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.89. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on PLXS

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.