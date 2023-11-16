Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 599 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of InterDigital worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 163.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in InterDigital by 42.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,032.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,032.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,864 shares of company stock worth $402,919 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

