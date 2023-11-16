Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Textron by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Textron by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

