The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

