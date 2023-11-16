The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

